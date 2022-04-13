$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. FVCBankcorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other FVCBankcorp news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $58,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954 in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 48,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,490. The company has a market capitalization of $275.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

