AMO Coin (AMO) Price Up 46.6% Over Last Week

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $47.78 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00034220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00103873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

