bitCNY Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $246,610.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.62 or 0.07463724 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,178.99 or 0.99898102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041244 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

