GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.34 Million

Equities analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.67 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $4.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $20.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $23.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.36 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $94.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on GP. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GP remained flat at $$7.73 during midday trading on Friday. 80,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,354. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $178.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after buying an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

