Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. IMV posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). IMV had a negative net margin of 19,535.29% and a negative return on equity of 145.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMV shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMV. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IMV by 44.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IMV during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IMV during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,361. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.32.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

