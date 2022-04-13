WhiteCoin Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $403.83 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00052707 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016294 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005272 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001040 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

