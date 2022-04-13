$16.53 Million in Sales Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) to post $16.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.42 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $68.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $69.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $76.67 million, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $76.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

FVCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954 over the last ninety days. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FVCB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. 48,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $275.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

