Brokerages Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $3.38 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $17.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,321,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 97,489 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1,534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 112,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.79. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

