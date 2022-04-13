FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) to post sales of $628.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $615.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.58 million. FirstCash reported sales of $407.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.95. 108,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.86. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

