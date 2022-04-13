$115.11 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $115.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.24 million and the lowest is $115.00 million. Asana posted sales of $76.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $529.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.80 million to $530.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $707.27 million, with estimates ranging from $683.30 million to $745.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,217,500 and sold 67,172 shares valued at $3,506,757. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.69. 2,651,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.29. Asana has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

