Zacks: Analysts Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.37). Asana posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.70 per share, with a total value of $32,350,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $955,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,750,000 shares of company stock worth $270,217,500 and sold 67,172 shares worth $3,506,757. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. 2,651,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Asana has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

