Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 million to $20.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. 1,743,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,352. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm has a market cap of $711.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

