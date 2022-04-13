Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Million

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) to report sales of $3.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 million to $20.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. 1,743,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,352. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm has a market cap of $711.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.