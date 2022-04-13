Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.60 million and the highest is $7.15 million. Biodesix reported sales of $28.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year sales of $38.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.54 million to $38.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $52.22 million, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $53.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Biodesix stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,371. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $51.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.27. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Patience acquired 279,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Biodesix by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

