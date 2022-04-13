$8.42 Million in Sales Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) to post $8.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the lowest is $7.84 million. Flux Power posted sales of $6.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year sales of $32.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $33.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.81 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

FLUX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 65,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,428. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $43.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter worth about $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power (Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.