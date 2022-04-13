Brokerages Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 million. Beam Global reported sales of $1.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $17.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.62 million, with estimates ranging from $27.24 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of BEEM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.61. 435,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,017. The company has a market cap of $246.96 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.18. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.