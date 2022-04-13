Brokerages Expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biodesix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Biodesix reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

BDSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of BDSX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. 1,356,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,371. Biodesix has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, Chairman John Patience purchased 279,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,887.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck purchased 558,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

