Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 1,469 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,588,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,829. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.24 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

