Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $2,343,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in F5 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 21,282 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.36.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $209.11. 421,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.52.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

