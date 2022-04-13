Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Entergy by 93.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 109,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.37. 987,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.90. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $124.31.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other Entergy news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $2,387,016.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,251 shares of company stock valued at $25,937,864 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

