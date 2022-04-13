Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,951 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 41,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 77,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.