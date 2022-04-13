Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,412 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,328 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 210,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.60. 12,000,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196,349. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.