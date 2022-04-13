Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,103,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

