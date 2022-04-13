Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 4,563 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 196.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

WING stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,796. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.75 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

