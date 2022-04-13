18,526 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $224,337,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,322. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

