Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Centene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.21. 2,686,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,525. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.