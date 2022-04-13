Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.14. 1,151,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,193,559. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

