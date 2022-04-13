Analysts Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,262,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 823,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,547,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,361. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

