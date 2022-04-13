Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $7.40 on Wednesday, reaching $283.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.80. The firm has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $236.90 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

