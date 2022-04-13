Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) to announce $33.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.97 million to $33.99 million. Carter Bankshares posted sales of $35.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $140.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $141.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $151.51 million, with estimates ranging from $150.39 million to $152.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Carter Bankshares stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 59,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $439.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.16. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

