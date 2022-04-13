Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,750,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,475. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $253.65 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

