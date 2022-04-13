$401.04 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) to report $401.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $401.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400.88 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $389.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million.

Several analysts recently commented on TAST shares. Stephens downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 291,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.51. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.