Analysts Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.31 Million

Brokerages expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $340.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.00 million and the lowest is $286.20 million. Denbury reported sales of $251.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.40. 298,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,152. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56. Denbury has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.61 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

