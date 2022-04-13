Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.95.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

