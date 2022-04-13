Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.55. 490,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $266.94 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.73.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

