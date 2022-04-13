Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on WVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. 398,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,487. The company has a market cap of $140.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

