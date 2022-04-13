Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 6,776 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.03 and its 200 day moving average is $207.34. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $162.63 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

