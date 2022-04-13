Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.36 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) will report $12.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. NeoGames posted sales of $13.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $51.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $54.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.92 million, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $58.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). NeoGames had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $14.53. 326,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 2.38. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 747,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGames by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeoGames by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 246,842 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGames by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 349,648 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NeoGames by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 256,132 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

