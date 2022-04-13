Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Ball by 546.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,179. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

