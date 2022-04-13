$0.35 EPS Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 656,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

