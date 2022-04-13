STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAA traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,878. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.64 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

