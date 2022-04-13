Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $8.26 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 133.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 191,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

GIS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.