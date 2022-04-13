Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 4,048 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.06% of FMC worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FMC by 5.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in FMC by 49.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.59. The company had a trading volume of 534,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,954. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $139.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

