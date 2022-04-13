Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.73.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.