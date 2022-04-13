Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,551 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

FCX traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,862,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,682,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

