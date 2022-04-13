Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Hits $0.87 on Exchanges

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.87 million and $8.67 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MidasProtocol (MAS) traded 86,757,172.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.02 or 0.01301470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00034222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00103840 BTC.

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

