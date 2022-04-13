Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. Stephens lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 331,603 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 972,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 459,730 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 137,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

TAST stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,683. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $112.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

