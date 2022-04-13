Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 331,603 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 972,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 459,730 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 137,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.
TAST stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,683. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $112.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42.
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
