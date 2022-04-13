$59.82 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) to report $59.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $60.35 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $50.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $295.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $367.77 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $378.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 313,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.64 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,375,000 after purchasing an additional 94,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,529,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,877,000 after purchasing an additional 65,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 751,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

