RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

RED (RED) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $564,883.52 and approximately $22,355.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.97 or 0.00267080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

