Scala Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $3,841.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.05 or 0.07444066 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,179.29 or 1.00011833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041323 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

