Bitcoin Private Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $2.99 or 0.00007254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $14.29 million and $167.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00362534 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00085861 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00096312 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

